New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner on Saturday set an unwanted Test record after being blasted for 104 runs in his first 11 overs of Englnad’s second innings on the third day of the Day-Night first Test at the Bay Oval here.

Wagner, the 36-year-old seamer born in South Africa now plying his trade for New Zealand, on Saturday set the record for the most expensive first 11 overs bowled by any bowler in the history of cricket.

He broke the record of Australian leg-spinner Bryce McGain, whose first 11 overs cost him 102 runs without any success against South Africa in 2009.

Wagner was New Zealand’s best bowler in England’s first innings of the Test, finishing with figures of 4-82 from 16.2 overs as England declared their innings at 325/9.

However, he was subjected to an embarrassing assault by the England batsmen as the visitors went for quick runs on the third morning to extend their lead. He suffered particularly at the hands of Ollie Pope and Harry Brook, both of whom sent Wagner on the leather hunt.

Pope hooked Wagner for three sixes before smacking another two fours on his way to a stunning 46-ball 49. Wagner eventually dismissed Pope caught behind, but the relief was short-lived as Brook came to the wicket and picked up from where Pope left off.

Brook hit five fours and two sixes off Wagner as the New Zealand seamer had figures of 2-104 off his 11 overs.

England’s Bazball tactics left New Zealand stunned and the experts mesmerised as the visitors smashed 104 runs from the first 15 overs of Saturday’s play.

