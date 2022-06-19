John Campbell’s first home fifty (58 not out) helped West Indies beat Bangladesh by seven wickets on the fourth day of the first Test and go 1-0 up in the two-match series at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, here on Sunday.

The win helped West Indies solidify their sixth spot in the World Test Championship, with 12 points taking their point percentage to 43.75. The win helps them edge closer to Pakistan, who are fifth with 52.38 per cent.

On the other hand, Bangladesh, who are currently at the bottom, sink further with their point percentage dipping to 14.81.

Chasing just 84 runs for the victory in the fourth innings, West Indies had an early scare and were reduced to 9/3. However, John Campbell and Jermaine Blackwood bailed the team out of trouble, leaving them needing just 35 runs at the start of day four.

On Day 4, Campbell smashed two boundaries in the second over the day to remove the jitters, if there were any. Campbell went on to score his first fifty at home and finished the game off with a six.

The second and final Test of the series will get underway on Friday (June 24) at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Saint Lucia. The Test series will be followed by three T20Is and as many ODIs.

