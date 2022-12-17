On day four of first Test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, India’s bowlers were made to work hard as Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan showed composure and patience on a pitch that seemed to have eased up a bit as Bangladesh had a wicketless first session.

Post lunch, India picked three wickets in the second and third sessions as Bangladesh ended day four at 272/6, still needing 241 runs to win on day five while India now need four wickets to go 1-0 up in two-match series.

India bowling coach Paras Mahmbrey revealed that as the visitors’ knew the pitch would be great to bat initially, the talk with the bowlers was about being patient, hitting the right areas and creating chances to get wickets. “The discussion was clearly after the first session was kind of to be patient. We knew that the wicket would be easing and as the game progressed, we realised that the wicket was getting easier.”

“One of the conversations we had with the bowlers was it was much easier wicket to bat on. We knew that it would be hardwork. The focus was on being patient and hitting those right areas and create those opportunities and take those opportunities when you get a half-chance,” he said in the post-match press conference.

Mhambrey remarked that India making inroads post lunch didn’t surprise him and that the attributes shown in first session on Saturday will be needed in the first session on Sunday. “The conversation was purely that and we have been very happy with the way things have progressed.”

“I thought we pulled it back by picking six wickets in next two sessions, that was good and gave us little inroads in the game right now. Tomorrow first session, nothing changes for us, have to bowl in right areas, be patient and wait for our opportunities.”

“The last two sessions were definitely what we expected. Very happy with the way we bowled. We were patient, still got a couple of edges which didn’t carry. But overall, very happy with the way we bowled.”

Mhambrey also appreciated stand-in captain KL Rahul for rotating the bowlers very well on day four, adding that the side always backs the captain’s instincts. “Whenever there in an opportunity in the breaks, we have discussions with the captain. But eventually you go with what he feels on the ground. The captain’s instincts are also important and you need to back those decisions. Credit needs to go to KL Rahul, he rotated the bowlers very well.”

“He got the fast bowlers in short bursts when the ball at one stage was reversing, so that was good as well. When he realized that fast bowlers are having longer spells, he got the spinners in and rotated very well. The new ball we took, we got a couple of wickets after that as well. So I think the credit goes to KL, he has rotated he bowlers very well and decisions taken by him were really nice.”

