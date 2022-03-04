SPORTSCRICKET

1st Test: India cross 100-run mark in first session despite losing Rohit, Mayank

By NewsWire
0
0

India made the most out of the first session on day one of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium on Friday. At lunch, India are 109/2 in 26 overs despite losing the opening pair of captain Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal.

India were quick in racing to 62/1 at the end of first hour with Sri Lanka finding some movement from the pitch. It was a totally dominant show by the opening pair of Sharma and Agarwal as the duo made the most of wayward line and length from Sri Lanka bowlers.

But Sharma fell while trying to pull off Lahiru Kumara to fine leg, falling yet again while trying to unfurl his favourite shot after doing so twice in the over. Hanuma Vihari, coming in at number three for the first time, began well with delightful shots on both sides of the wicket.

Vihari continued to grow comfortable at number three while seeing Agarwal prod forward and be beaten on the inner edge off Lasith Embuldeniya, falling for a plumb lbw decision. Virat Kohli entered the crease with loud cheers from the 50 per cent spectators in the stadium.

Kohli, in his landmark 100th Test appearance, didn’t disappoint them as he presented the full face of the bat for a glorious straight drive off Vishwa Fernando. Kohli and Vihari then ensured that India ended the first session without any further loss of wickets despite Embuldeniya, Sri Lanka’s lone specialist spinner, getting some help from the pitch.

Brief Scores: India 109/2 in 26 overs (Mayank Agarwal 33; Hanuma Vihari 30 not out; Lasith Embuldeniya 1/19, Lahiru Kumara 1/29) vs Sri Lanka.

20220304-120205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.