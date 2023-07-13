After India bundled out West Indies for 150 thanks mainly to a five-wicket haul by off-spinner R. Ashwin, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal got into the act as he remained unbeaten on the first day, taking India to 80 for no loss along with skipper Rohit Sharma.

While Ashwin was at his mesmerizing best in claiming 5-60 and helped India seize control of the 1st Test against the West Indies on the opening day itself, Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma have raised chances of India posting a huge total in their first innings and taking a dominant position in the match.

Looking ahead at Day 2’s proceedings, India fast bowler Ishant Sharma, who made his debut as an expert for JioCinema, said: “Rohit Sharma (30 batting) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (40 batting) will look to be guarded in their approach in the first hour. They will say to themselves that ‘it’s ok even if we don’t score runs because we already have a strong base’. They will try to score the remaining 70 runs by taking their time because there’s still a lot of time in this match.”

Speaking about Yashasvi, who is playing his maiden Test, Ishant said: “He now has a platform to build on. He should first try to reach his fifty and then gradually build his innings. It’s a great opportunity for him to target a century,” Ishant was quoted as saying by JioCinema in a release on Thursday.

As was seen on Wednesday, the wicket has been helpful to spinners. “As the day advances, the wicket will also deteriorate. So, from the position they are in, India would look at a lead of 300 runs so that they don’t have to bat in the second innings,” said Ishant.

Ishant believes the West Indies can still fight back if they are focused. “For the West Indies, the first session will be crucial. Even if they are not able to get wickets in the first hour, they should try to stay in the game by curtailing the run rate. India are 80 without loss just now but the hosts will realise that if they give away only about 20 runs or so in the first hour, they could also be in a good position to take wickets after that. From there, they can bank on the pitch to help their spinners,” said Ishant Sharma.

