INDIA

1st Test: Number three is a position where I want to consolidate, says Shubman Gill

NewsWire
0
0

India batter Shubman Gill on Wednesday revealed that batting at number three is a position where he wishes to cement himself and it starts with the first Test against West Indies at Windsor Park, here.

Gill had been opening the batting since his Test debut during the 2020/21 triumphant Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign in Australia. But on the eve of the first Test match against West Indies, India skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that Gill had expressed to head coach Rahul Dravid to bat at number three, allowing India to field a left-right opening combination in Rohit and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal.

“In India A matches, I batted at Nos. 3 and 4. They asked me where I wanted to bat, and I said I wanted No. 3. It is a position where I want to consolidate,” said Gill in a pre-game chat with broadcasters.

With no Cheteshwar Pujara on the tour, it gives Gill his first crack at batting at number three in Test cricket.

“It is always good to play with the new ball. I have the experience with the new ball, and when you’re batting at No. 3, it is not very different although it is a little bit of a difference,” added Gill.

The right-handed batter brushed aside suggestions that he was now a senior player in the Test side in a new-look top-order.

“Not really. Roles are different. Definitely not feeling that way. Enjoyed the one-month break. First time in Barbados it was (of coming in the Caribbean), also first time in Dominica,” concluded Gill.

2023071238201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sensex scales 65K but analysts say valuations getting stretched

    Haryana Home Minister ‘annoyed’ over DGP’s extension

    Delhi’s AQI to continue in ‘poor’ category till Jan 31

    Khelo India University Games 2021 logo, mascot and anthem launched