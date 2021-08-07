Skipper Joe Root (96 not out) closed in on his 21st Test century as England moved to 235/5 at tea on the fourth day of the first Test here at the Trent Bridge on Saturday.

Jos Buttler (15 not out) was giving him company as the two batsmen added unbeaten 24 for the sixth wicket.

England lead by 140 runs after having conceded a 95-run first innings lead.

The 30-year-old Root was the lone ranger for England even as other batsmen squandered starts.

England, who resumed on 25/0, lost two early wickets, i.e. before they could reach fifty.

Opener Rory Burns was dismissed for 18, caught behind off Mohammed Siraj while No. 3 batsman Zak Crawley was removed by Jasprit Bumrah for six.

However, Root played his shots, hitting 13 boundaries and shared an 89-run partnership with Dominic Sibley (28 off 133 balls). He then added 42 for the fourth wicket with Jonny Bairstow (30) and a further 34 with Daniel Lawrence (25) for the fifth wicket.

However, India kept chipping in with wickets to ensure that England don’t run away with the match.

Brief scores (Day 4, Tea)

England 183 & 235/5 in 70 overs (J Root batting 96, J Bairstow 30) vs India 278.

–IANS

kh/