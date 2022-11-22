WORLD

2.0 magnitude quake hits near N.Korea’s nuclear test site

NewsWire
0
1

A 2.0 magnitude natural earthquake has struck near North Korea’s nuclear test site, the latest in a series of natural earthquakes to hit the region in recent months, South Korea’s state weather agency said.

The minor earthquake occurred about 38 kilometers north-northwest of Kilju, North Hamgyong Province, at around 3:21 p.m., Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The epicenter was at a latitude of 41.29 degrees north and a longitude of 129.22 degrees east at a depth of 11 km, the KMA said, adding that the quake occurred naturally.

Six minor natural quakes hit near Kilju, where the North’s Punggye-ri nuclear testing site is located, in February and March.

20221122-070058

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    World faces human catastrophe due to Russia-Ukraine war: David Malpass

    Manzoor Pashteen booked under terrorism charges for anti-Pak military speech

    Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty win gold medal in badminton men’s doubles

    UK PM Boris Johnson survives confidence vote but his troubles are...