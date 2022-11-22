A 2.0 magnitude natural earthquake has struck near North Korea’s nuclear test site, the latest in a series of natural earthquakes to hit the region in recent months, South Korea’s state weather agency said.

The minor earthquake occurred about 38 kilometers north-northwest of Kilju, North Hamgyong Province, at around 3:21 p.m., Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The epicenter was at a latitude of 41.29 degrees north and a longitude of 129.22 degrees east at a depth of 11 km, the KMA said, adding that the quake occurred naturally.

Six minor natural quakes hit near Kilju, where the North’s Punggye-ri nuclear testing site is located, in February and March.

