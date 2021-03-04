Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that the Covid vaccination drive is going on well and 3.47 lakh doses have been given, while a fresh supply of 2.1 million doses is arriving in the state.

“By now 3.47 lakh health professionals have taken the vaccine besides 1.14 lakh officials who are getting ready for assembly election duty, 91,916 front line Covid warriors and from Monday onwards 30,061 people in the above 60 age category have also taken the vaccine,” said Vijayan to the media.

He also pointed out that the ICMR has given the green signal to Bharat Biotech’s – Covaxin which is believed to be effective even against the Covid variant that was found in the UK.

“The Covid spread in Kerala has come down and if one were to compare the total Covid positive case at present which stands at 45,995, was around the same , during last September. Likewise if one compares it to the figure a month back, today it’s 30 per cent less,” added Vijayan.

He also pointed out that in the coming days more and more Covid vaccination centres would be opened and people can do online registration, while spot registration at vaccine centres would also be available.

–IANS

sg/ash