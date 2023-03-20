INDIALIFESTYLE

The auto driver unions in Bengaluru are staging a protest on Monday urging the government to prohibit the whiteboard bike taxi services. Manjunath, President of Adarsh Union Auto Drivers Association stated that 21 auto organisations are participating.

“2.10 lakh auto drivers are participating in the protest. The protest march is going to begin at the city railway station and we are planning to lay siege to the residence of the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai,” he stated.

Auto drivers have expressed their ire over Rapido bike taxi service which has badly hit them. The bandh will be observed till midnight on Monday and the people who are depending on auto services would be severely hit in Bengaluru.

