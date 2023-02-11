A 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck near the central county of Boeun on Saturday, and no damage has been reported, authorities said.

The quake struck 11 km east of the county in North Chungcheong Province, some 180 km south of Seoul, at around 8:22 a.m., Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The epicenter was at a latitude of 36.52 degrees north and a longitude of 127.85 degrees east at a depth of 13 km, it added.

No damage has been reported, but the local government sent a notice to residents about the case to assess possible damage, according to officials.

Saturday’s quake was the 44th to strike the province since 1978, when the agency began observing earthquakes.

