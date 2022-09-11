WORLD

2.4-magnitude earthquake strikes S. Korea’s east coast

A 2.4-magnitude earthquake struck off South Korea’s east coast on Sunday, though there were no reports of damage, the weather agency said.

The quake struck in waters 24-km northeast of Yeongdeok County in North Gyeongsang province at 4:28 p.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The epicentre was at a latitude of 36.46 degrees north and a longitude of 129.63 degrees east at a depth of 13 km, the KMA said, adding that the quake has not caused and would not cause damage as quoted by Yonhap news agency report.

