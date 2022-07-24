Over 2.44 lakh people have performed the Amarnath Yatra since the past 24 days as another batch of 7,009 pilgrims left Jammu for the valley on Sunday.

Officials from the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) said since the Yatra began on June 30, a total of 2,44,751 people have performed the pilgrimage.

On Saturday, 7,271 pilgrims had Darshan at the holy cave shrine.

On Sunday morning, the new batch of 7,009 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu in two escorted convoys.

Of these, 1,504 are going to the Baltal base camp, while 5,505 are headed to the Pahalgam base camp.

Yatris using the Baltal route have to trek 14 km to reach the cave shrine. They return to the base camp the same day after the darshan.

Those using the traditional Pahalgam route have to trek 48 km for four days to reach the shrine situated 3,888 metres above sea level.

Helicopter services are also available on both routes.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon.

Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

The pilgrimage will concluded on August 11 or Shravan Purnima coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival.

The ‘Charri Mubarak’ (Holy Mace) of Lord Shiva will reach the cave shrine from the Dashnami Akhara in Srinagar on the morning of August 11 when the final puja will be held.

