2.82 kg gold worth Rs 1.48 cr seized by Chennai Air Customs

Chennai, Oct 1 (IANS) Chennai Air Customs seized 2.82 kg of gold worth Rs 1.48 crore from 14 passengers over the past two days.

In a statement issued here, the Customs Commissioner, Chennai International Airport, said on Wednesday that seven passengers who arrived from Dubai were arrested after 1.28 kg gold in the form of paste was extracted from their rectum. Two gold chains were also seized from their possession.

The total seizure was 1.43 kg gold valued at Rs 75.5 lakh, the Customs said.

Earlier on Tuesday night, another seven passengers were intercepted and searched. Nine bundles of gold paste were recovered from their rectums.

A total of 1.39 kg gold of 24 carat purity valued at Rs 72.51 lakh was recovered and seized under the Customs Act.

–IANS

