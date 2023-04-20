WORLD

2 African Americans shot after mistakenly opening door of car in Texas

NewsWire
0
0

Two African American teenage cheerleaders were shot after one of them mistakenly opened the door to a wrong vehicle at a supermarket parking lot near Austin, the capital city of south central US state of Texas, local media reported.

The suspect, a 25-year-old white identified as Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr., was taken into custody hours later on Tuesday in Elgin, about 50 minutes by drive from Austin, the Elgin Police Department said in a news release, Xinhua news agency reported.

Officers responded to the shooting at an H-E-B supermarket parking lot just after midnight Tuesday. One teenager was rushed by helicopter to a hospital and was in critical condition, while the other was treated at the scene, the release said.

Local media outlet KPRC reported that the two teens are members of an elite Houston-area cheerleading team. They had just finished a practice session in preparation for an upcoming competition before the shooting.

Upon returning to commute in a carpool with another two teammates, one of the girls opened the door of a car that she thought was hers and saw a man sitting on the passenger side. When she realised it was not the right car, she ran back to the car with the girls, KPRC reported.

“I see the guy get out of the passenger door. And I rolled my window down, and I was trying to apologize to him … and my window was halfway down, and he just threw his hands up and he pulled out a gun, and then he just started shooting at all of us,” cheerleader Heather Roth said during a prayer vigil Tuesday night that was broadcast on Instagram Live.

Roth was grazed by a bullet, but another girl, Payton Washington, was shot twice and badly injured, according to a GoFundMe spearheaded by her cheerleading company, Woodlands Elite Generals.

The suspect has been charged with deadly conduct, a third-degree felony. Police said additional charges could be filed.

20230420-063202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    9 out of 10 S.Korean adults received at least 1 vax...

    Egypt urges to avoid escalation in Palestinian territories

    Gauff, Raducanu to open 2023 at ASB Classic in Auckland

    Appeal filed against S. Korea officer’s prison term in sex abuse...