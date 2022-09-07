Two Ansar Gazwatul Hind (AGuH) terrorists were neutralised in a brief chance encounter at Thajiwara Bijbehara area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday, police said.

The killed terrorists have been identified as Fayaz Ahmad Kumar alias Faheem Kumar and Owais Ahmad Khan, both residents of Waghama, Bijbehara and affiliated with proscribed terror outfit AGuH.

“As per police records, both the killed terrorists were involved in several terror crime cases and civilian atrocities including attack on police personnel at Cheeniwooder Srigufwara on July 3 in which one police personnel Firdous Ahmad Dar got seriously injured. They were also involved in an attack on Police personnel Ghulam Qadir at Darashikon Park Bijbehara on August 12 in which he received grievous gunshot injuries. Besides, they were also involved in grenade lobbing incidents at Padshahibagh on June 15 and Sangam Chowk on August 22,” police said.

Arms, ammunition. and other incriminating materials were recovered from the site of encounter.

Additional Director General Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar congratulated the Anantnag police for carrying out a successful and swift encounter without any collateral damage.

