INDIA

2 arrested at Mumbai Airport with USD worth Rs 1.15 cr

NewsWire
0
0

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department on Monday said that they have arrested two foreigners at the Mumbai airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle US dollars worth Rs 1.15 crore.

According to information, one accused is a resident of Osaka, Japan and the other one is from Bangkok.

Following a tip-off, the duo were intercepted when they were about to board a Thai Airways flight to Bangkok, AIU officials said.

During the checking of their baggage, the officials recovered $141,500 in cash from them.

The money was inside a pouch hidden in a handbag.

On inquiry, the accoused could not produce valid documents to carry such huge amount of foreign currency.

“The recovered foreign currencies have been seized under section 110 of the Customs Act. The passengers have been placed under arrest in terms of section 104 of the Customs Act. The accused were produced before a speical court in Mumbai which have remanded him to 14 days judicial custody,” said the officials.

2023071036634

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    A seamlessly personalised hair colour experience

    Calcutta HC rejects petition for multi-phased panchayat polls

    AIADMK to activate booth level committees ahead of 2024 LS elections

    Sanjay Dutt wishes the ‘man who changed the outlook of our...