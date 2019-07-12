2 arrested for murdering shopkeeper in J&K

Srinagar, July 16 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested two accused in the murder of a shopkeeper last month in Baramulla district.

Police sources said a joint team of the Rashtriya Rifles, special operations group of the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force arrested Aquib Shalla and Aquib Bashir and recovered a pistol from their possession.

Sameer Ahmad Ahangar, a shopkeeper in Baramulla town, was murdered on June 30.

