Halton police has made a pair of arrests after a jewelry store on Lakeshore Road in Oakville was robbed last weekend.

On June 10 at around 2:45 a.m., a glass door of Avalon Fine Jewellery was smashed and large quantity of jewelry stolen, police said in a news release. Four days later, Jarreh Grant (32) of Hamilton and Sarah Skrtich (33) of Hamilton were arrested.

During a search of a vehicle and residence in Hamilton, police located stolen property including jewelry as well as 4 ounces of methamphetamine and a number of butterfly knives and replica firearms, the news release said.

Grant faces numerous charges including breaking and entering, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of prohibited weapons and failure to comply with prohibition order.

Skrtich has been charged with breaking and entering, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

Both accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police are investigating the possibility that the accused are responsible for other break-ins in the area as well as working to identify the rightful owners of stolen property.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.