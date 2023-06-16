HEALTHINDIA

2 arrested in AIIMS NORCET-4 exam fraud case

NewsWire
0
0

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said that they have arrested two individuals in connection with a case of fraud committed in the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Entrance Test (NORCET-4) conducted by the AIIMS.

On June 9, a case was registered against a private individual and others based on a complaint from the AIIMS, New Delhi. NORCET-4 was held on June 3 at over 300 centres across India to recruit 3,055 nursing officers for all AIIMS hospitals and some other government hospitals in Delhi.

On June 5, tweets began circulating on social media claiming that its question paper had been leaked.

The screenshots of a candidate console were widely shared on social media, and these were examined.

“After analysing the screenshots, it was discovered that a candidate named Ritu had applied for the NORCET-4 Recruitment Examination. She was assigned a centre at Gian Jyoti Institute of Management & Technology in Mohali, Punjab. An inquiry should be initiated into the matter,” stated the letter.

According to the CBI, Dr. Naval K. Vikram, Associate Dean (Exam), Examination Section, AIIMS, filed a complaint suspecting that Ritu, a resident of Haryana, was involved in cheating during the exam.

“The FIR states that Ritu or someone on her behalf used unfair means through the computer system at Gian Jyoti Institute of Management & Technology to cheat in the NORCET-4 recruitment examination held on June 3,” the statement read.

The CBI registered an FIR under sections 120-8 read with 420 of the IPC and Section 66 of the IT Act 2000 against Ritu, Gian Jyoti Institute of Management & Technology, and unknown others.

“Searches were conducted at five locations, including Haryana, Chandigarh, Mohali, and in Delhi at the premises of the accused and the examination centre in Mohali. During the searches and investigation, the NVR (Network Video Recorder) containing CCTV footage, server laptops, CPUs of identified candidates, various mobile phones, and suspicious TFTs were recovered,” said the official.

Both the accused will be produced before the Rouse Avenue Court.

20230616-211003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Omicron bounced back ‘sooner than expected’: Study

    40 cases of Delta Plus variant found in India

    US FDA authorizes Covid vaccines for kids as young as 6...

    Can’t automatically assume death during surgery due to medical negligence, says...