Two people were arrested for performing a dangerous stunt with their car outside a girls hostel in Greater Noida, officials said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Prashant Kumal and Bhav Sagar.

The police had received a complaint about the incident through social media where a 20-second video of the incident was shared.

In the video, accessed by IANS, three people, of which one was sitting on the bonnet of the car and two others standing on the doors could be seen driving their vehicle outside the girls hostel.

Accordingly, the police registered a complaint under section 147 (Punishment for rioting), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 ( Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and began probing the matter.

On Saturday, the police said that during investigation they have arrested two of the accused, however, two more who were present inside the car, are still at large.

The police have seized two cars — Fortuner and Scorpio — that were used in the commission of the crime.

