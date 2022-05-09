The J&K Police have arrested two persons for beating a 25-year-old man to death in Khan Sahib area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

The arrested persons have been identified as Tahir Bashir Khan and Hilal Ahmed Lone, both residents of Kachwari Khan Sahib area in Budgam.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused persons had beaten a 25-year-old man, Fayaz Ahmed Najar, to death. Najar was a resident of Gurwaith Khan Sahib,” the police said.

“The deceased was hit on his head and was immediately taken to the hospital in a critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.

