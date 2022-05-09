INDIA

2 arrested in Kashmir for beating man to death

NewsWire
0
7

The J&K Police have arrested two persons for beating a 25-year-old man to death in Khan Sahib area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

The arrested persons have been identified as Tahir Bashir Khan and Hilal Ahmed Lone, both residents of Kachwari Khan Sahib area in Budgam.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused persons had beaten a 25-year-old man, Fayaz Ahmed Najar, to death. Najar was a resident of Gurwaith Khan Sahib,” the police said.

“The deceased was hit on his head and was immediately taken to the hospital in a critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.

20220509-184132

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    With new highs round the corner, expect markets to remain choppy,...

    Mathura security beefed up ahead of December 6 call

    ‘Lock Upp’: Saisha Shinde, Mandana Karimi’s lip lock moment electrifies show

    Kisan Cong protest in Delhi against farm laws