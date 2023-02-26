WORLD

2 bicyclists killed, 11 seriously injured after pickup truck crash in US

Two bicyclists were killed and 11 others seriously injured after they were hit by a pickup truck in the southwestern US state of Arizona, local media reported, citing police.

The accident occurred just before 8 a.m. local time (1600 GMT) on Saturday on the Cotton Lane Bridge in Goodyear, a suburb of Phoenix, the capital city of Arizona, according to azcentral.com, the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper.

The truck driver stayed at the scene after the fatal accident, Xinhua News Agency reported quoting the Goodyear Police Department.

Officials said that an investigation is underway.

