Two men in their early twenties were killed and one injured after the bike they were traveling hit the divider in Dwaraka on Saturday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Sumit and Vikas. Police said that the staff reached at the spot and found one red colour Pulsar motor-cycle in accidental condition and two broken helmets. Blood was also found on the spot.

During enquiry in the hospital, injured Vineet, aged-about 21 years, a resident of Dasrathpuri, stated that his friend Sumit came to their house to meet them. After that Vineet along with his real brother Vikas, were going to Dwarka Mod to drop their friend Sumit.

Vikas was riding the motorcycle. After crossing the power house, their motorcycle collided with the divider and Sumit and Vikas died on the spot.

