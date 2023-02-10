Two BJP members, a spokesperson and a youth wing office-bearer of Bharatiya Janata party’s (BJP) Manipur unit, have been severely beaten up by some unidentified persons, as per the police report.

The BJP spokesperson M. Suresh Kumar and the office secretary of the party’s youth wing, Ningombam Alex were interceptied by some persons when they were returning home by car after a late night meeting held at the BJP office at Nityaipat Chuthek.

Speaking to IANS, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said, “This is a very unfortunate incident. Two of our members have been beaten in the dark. This shows the low in people’s governance. BJP belong to the people and such incident leave a wrong message. As per the initial reports suspected persons are from the Indian National Congress. Legal action has been taken and punishment will be given.”

The injured duo was immediately rushed to the Raj Medicity hospital at Imphal in Manipur. The medical condition of Suresh Kumar is stated to be serious and was shifted to the intensive care unit.

