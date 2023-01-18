INDIA

2 BKI operatives, planning to target Hindu leaders in Punjab, held

Ahead of Republic Day, the Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell has arrested two alleged Babbar Khalsa International operatives, planning to carry out attack on prominent Hindu leaders, from Mohali, officials said.

According to official sources, the two, identified as Yuvraj and Nishan, were arrested on Tuesday night, and a pistol was recovered from their possession.

Both were in touch with UK-based Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh and BKI’s top leader Paramjeet Pannu.

“During the interrogation, we have learnt that a few prominent Hindu leaders were on their radar. They were planning to carry out target killings and had conducted recee of the premises of Hindu leaders,” a source said.

“Shiv Sena and Bajrang Dal leaders were on their radar. Both were in touch with Amritpal Singh alias Amrit Bal, a Kapurthala resident, who is currently based in England. Currently both have been booked under the UAPA. We have got their custodial remand to unearth their entire conspiracy. We are trying to know what was the actual plan of the BKI,” the source added.The State Special Operation Cell had recently filed a case against gangster Awaz who is associated with the BKI, and police received inputs that Khalistani outfits were planning to carry out attack on Hindu leaders with the help of gangsters.

