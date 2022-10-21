INDIA

2 booked for duping man of Rs 22.50 lakh

NewsWire
0
0

The Coimbatore Police in Tamil Nadu on Friday booked two persons for allegedly duping a man of Rs 22.50 lakh by promising him a loan of Rs 3 crore for expanding his business.

The police said Nagore Meeran and his accomplice John were arrested after they took Rs 21 lakh through bank transactions by promising a loan of Rs 3 crore to a person named Shoukath.

According to the police, Shoukath, a businessman from Coimbatore, approached Nagore Meeran for a loan amount of Rs 3 crore.

Meeran told Shoukath that he would arrange the loan amount and for that, he should pay an advance sum of Rs 1.20 lakh as documentation verification charges that was eventually transferred to the account of John who posed as an advocate.

Meeran asked Shoukath to give an amount of Rs 1.50 lakh as document verification charges.

After a few days, Meeran approached Shoukath and asked him to pay Rs 21 lakh in two installments, and told Shoukath that the loan sanctioning process was in the final stages.

Shoukath in his complaint lodged with the police said that after handing over the money, both Meeran and John stopped answering his calls.

The police have booked a case of cheating against Meeran and John under Section 420 and Section 406.

20221022-001003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tanushree Dutta complains of harassment, threat to life in long Insta...

    15-month protest has harmed farmers’ interests, says BJP leader

    Akshay Kumar: I constantly chase new things

    Delhi reports lowest daily Covid cases since March