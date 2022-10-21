The Coimbatore Police in Tamil Nadu on Friday booked two persons for allegedly duping a man of Rs 22.50 lakh by promising him a loan of Rs 3 crore for expanding his business.

The police said Nagore Meeran and his accomplice John were arrested after they took Rs 21 lakh through bank transactions by promising a loan of Rs 3 crore to a person named Shoukath.

According to the police, Shoukath, a businessman from Coimbatore, approached Nagore Meeran for a loan amount of Rs 3 crore.

Meeran told Shoukath that he would arrange the loan amount and for that, he should pay an advance sum of Rs 1.20 lakh as documentation verification charges that was eventually transferred to the account of John who posed as an advocate.

Meeran asked Shoukath to give an amount of Rs 1.50 lakh as document verification charges.

After a few days, Meeran approached Shoukath and asked him to pay Rs 21 lakh in two installments, and told Shoukath that the loan sanctioning process was in the final stages.

Shoukath in his complaint lodged with the police said that after handing over the money, both Meeran and John stopped answering his calls.

The police have booked a case of cheating against Meeran and John under Section 420 and Section 406.

