INDIA

2 booked for raping teen in mobile shop in UP’s Pilibhit

NewsWire
0
0

Two employees of a mobile shop in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district have been booked for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in their shop, police said.

The victim was also employed at the shop and the incident took place when the owner was out for some work.

The accused have now been booked after the victim’s father lodged a complaint with the police.

In the complaint, the victim’s father said that his daughter, who is a student in class 11, was working at the shop for the past one-and-a-half years. After the incident, she narrated the ordeal to her family.

Her father complained to the shop owner who reprimanded the two youth, who then threatened to kill him.

Station House Officer, Jagat Singh, said, “The two accused have been booked under IPC sections 354A (use of criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her modesty), 354B (use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe her), 352 (use of criminal force to any person otherwise than on grave and sudden provocation given by that person), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and appropriate sections of the POCSO and SC/ST Act. They are yet to be arrested.”

Meanwhile, the labour enforcement officer, Priyanka Verma, said that the employer of the minor girl was a defaulter of violating the labour laws prescribed in terms of employing an adolescent female worker, especially a student.

“An adolescent student can be employed by a businessman only under the valid permission of the labour enforcement officer. Such permission is granted based on certain relaxations to the adolescent employee during working hours which will mandatorily exclude the employee’s school hours,” she added.

However, the victim’s mother claimed that her daughter had been made to work constantly between 10 a.m. and 8.30 p.m. every day except the weekly closure day of the market.

20230525-043802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Alvaro Rodriguez saves a point for Real Madrid and becomes the...

    Janhvi Kapoor’s fitness secrets

    Puducherry announces Rs 7.1 crore relief for rain-hit farmers

    Couldn’t watch films due to elections in Himachal, Gujarat: Anurag Thakur