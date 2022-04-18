York Regional Police have apprehended two 23-year-old Brampton men in connection with the disappearance of a Richmond Hill woman from her Wasaga Beach home three months ago.

Harshdeep Binner, of Brampton, was taken into police custody on Thursday after a Canada-wide arrest warrant had been issued for him earlier that day.

He and another Brampton man, Riyasat Singh were identified as two suspects in connection with an alleged attack against Elnaz Hajtamiri in December.

Constable Laura Nicolle said that on December 20, officers responded to an address on King William Crescent, which is in the area of Yonge Street and Bantry Avenue, for a call that a female victim was attacked and struck with a frying pan in an underground parking garage. The incident was interrupted by a concerned citizen and the suspects fled in a vehicle. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Through the investigation, officers determined that the suspect vehicle had been stolen from the area of Finch Avenue and Don Mills Road in Toronto. The vehicle was later recovered.

Harshdeep Binner and Riyasat Singh have been charged with attempted murder

On April 13, police executed a warrant at a residence in Brampton and Riyasat Singh was arrested. A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Harshdeep Binner who was missing at the time but apprehended the next day.

Both men have been charged with Attempted Murder, Attempted Kidnapping, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 and Mischief Under $5,000

Anyone with information on the Richmond Hill assault is asked to call the York Regional Police #2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau designated tip line at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7250 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.