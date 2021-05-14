Region of Peel – Investigators from the 21 Division Break and Enter Unit have arrested two men, who are alleged to be responsible for a series of break and enters within Brampton.

Police said during the month of April 2021, two warehouses in Brampton were broken into resulting in merchandise destined for retail stores being stolen, along with personal property belonging to employees at the warehouse.

After investigation by officers from the Break and Enter Unit, two suspects were identified and a search warrant was subsequently conducted at a residence in Brampton. As a result, $23,000 worth of stolen property was recovered, including items associated to several other businesses.

Jaskaran Virdee (21) and Himanshu Sandal (36) both from Brampton have been charged in the incidents.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, extension 2133.

Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.