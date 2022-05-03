The Toronto Police Service Hold Up Squad, with the assistance of York and Peel police, has arrested two people and recovered 17 vehicles as part of Project Tyga.

The investigation started in March, 2022, after several vehicles were stolen from owners in Toronto, York Region and Peel Region, including Porsche, Mercedes, Volkswagen, and Audi models.

Investigators allege that the accused parties would travel major highways within the GTA in stolen vehicles to identify a particular high-end motor vehicle. They would then follow these vehicles to an intersection or in some cases, the victim’s residence. They would wait for the victim to stop the vehicle before approaching and demanding they exit. In most incidents the victims were compliant but they were still subjected to unprovoked and violent physical assaults.

In one incident on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Yorkdale Mall, it is alleged that the suspects attempted to carjack a 2016 White Toyota Scion and were unsuccessful. They then proceeded to carjack a 2015 White Honda Civic in the same underground parking lot.

On Monday, April 11, Merrick Beddaoui, 22, of Toronto, and Christopher Ugochukwu, 19, of Toronto, were arrested.

Investigators identified a hotel room they were linked to in Mississauga, and TPS and York Regional Police Hold Up investigators executed a search warrant in the hotel along with four other vehicles seized that day. Officers reportedly seized a loaded (15 rounds) Glock pistol which was modified to make it automatic, two extended prohibited magazines, 32 rounds of hand gun ammunition, victim identification and property, vehicle keys from the carjacking incidents, clothing worn during the robberies and a vehicle key reprograming device.

According to a Toronto police statement, Teianna Henry of Brampton and Delisa Miller of Toronto, two 24-year-old women associated with the hotel room, were also arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.