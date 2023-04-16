Two children died after they fell into the water while taking a bath in the Arippara waterfalls in Tiruvambadi, Kozhikode district.

The deceased children have been identified as Aswanth Krishna and Abhinav. They are students of 9th and 8th standard respectively.

The children accidentally fell into the water while on a picnic with a 14-member group of family and friends. Three others who had also fallen into the water were rescued by the local people.

Police said that the tour group from Kozhikode city had reached the Arippara waterfalls in Tiruvambadi in the rural area of the district on Sunday afternoon and suddenly five members of the group started taking a bath in the waterfalls. They lost control and fell into the water body leading to the death of the two children.

The three, who have been rescued, are admitted to Tiruvambadi taluk hospital.

