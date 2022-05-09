Two civilians have been injured in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Pandoshan area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said on Tuesday.

“During initial cordon and search operation, terrorists fired upon civilians and tried to escape, in which two civilians got injured. Both the injured shifted to hospital. One of them is critical. Cordon strengthened,” police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place on Monday after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

20220510-032507