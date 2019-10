New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Two coaches of Lucknow-Anand Vihar Double-Decker AC Express derailed somewhere between Katghar and Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday morning.

Northern Railway spokesperson said no one has been injured in the derailment of coaches 5 and 8, as per intial reports. The medical train has reached the spot, he said.

–IANS

aks/ak/rtp