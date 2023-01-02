WORLD

2 confirmed dead in landslide in Japan

NewsWire
0
0

Two people were confirmed dead after their bodies were found at the site of a landslide in northeastern Japan, local officials said.

Officials of Tsuruoka city in Yamagata prefecture said rescuers have found two victims at the site of the landslide, measuring 20 to 30 meters in height and 100 meters in width, that occurred at a mountain here on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

A team of about 200 people from police, firefighters and the Ground Self-Defense Force conducted a round-the-clock search, according to the Tsuruoka city office.

About 10 buildings were heavily damaged and an elderly couple, a woman in her 70s and her husband in his 80s, were reported as missing.

Police said they were trying to determine whether the two bodies found were those of the missing couple.

20230103-005003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ICC releases standing tickets for India-Pakistan Men’s T20 World Cup clash

    Pak army chief tells military, ISI to stay away from politics

    Chinese Foreign Minister in Kabul on unannounced visit

    Rapper Young Dolph killed in Memphis shooting