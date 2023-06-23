Two police constables and five others have been booked for allegedly cheating a Shamli-based man of Rs 2.5 lakh by claiming to provide huge returns on the investment, police said.

The case came to light when Shubham Kumar, a resident of Panjokhara village in Shamli, filed a complaint in this regard.

Shamli Superintendent of Police (SP), Abhishek ordered a thorough investigation leading to the registration of a case against seven individuals, including the two police personnel, based on the victim’s complaint.

Shubham alleged that he was approached by one Deepak Kumar, a resident of Rashidgarh village in the district, and an acquaintance who introduced him to Mohammad Javed.

The accused duo deceived Shubham by offering a scheme to double his money within two days.

Shubham handed over Rs 2.5 lakh between May 27 and June 1 in instalments.

Later, Deepak and Sarfaraz invited Shubham to sit in their car on June 1 and drove towards Lalukheri village on the Shamli-Muzaffarnagar road.

According to the complainant, upon arrival, he was handed a bag supposedly filled with cash. However, the situation took a dramatic turn as two police officers arrived at the scene, interrogated everyone present, and absconded with the confiscated amount after assaulting them.

SP Abhishek said that based on the victim’s complaint, a case has been registered against seven accused at the Babri police station under IPC sections 311 (Punishment of a thug), 323 (Causing hurt), 506 (Criminal intimidation), and 34 (Criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

“Two of the accused, identified as Javed and Jatin, have been arrested, while the remaining suspects are currently absconding,” he added.

“Two police personnel, constables Mayan Kumar and Pravesh Kumar, posted at Babri police station, have also been implicated in the case. They have been immediately suspended, and a departmental inquiry and disciplinary action is being initiated against them,” the SP said.

20230623-052001