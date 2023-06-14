Two unidentified policemen have been booked for murder, a day after a 35-year-old man, who had jumped into the Lone River in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli, died by drowning.

It was alleged that police had raided the spot acting on the tip-off that some individuals were gambling on the banks of the river.

A group of men sitting at the site ran when they saw the police and one of them, later identified as Amresh, jumped into the river and drowned.

A case of murder was lodged against two unidentified police on the complaint of Amresh’s family who staged a protest after the incident.

Rae Bareli SP Alok Priyadarshi said that a circle officer has been asked to conduct a probe into the case.

“Whoever is found to be guilty will not be spared,” he said.

The victim’ uncle, Suresh Pratap Singh, who lodged the complaint alleged that Amresh along with his friends had gone to the riverbank for some agriculture-related work.

“Some cops from Lalganj police station, including some sub-inspectors and constables, came there and allegedly threatened him with dire consequences, following which, Amresh jumped into the river,” said Singh.

Priyadarshi added that all the allegations will be probed, and statements of the villagers will be recorded in the matter.

