Two police officers were fatally shot and a third was seriously wounded while responding to a domestic incident in Bristol, Connecticut.

Bristol police told reporters on Thursday that the officers responded to a reported possible domestic violence incident between two siblings before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

When officers arrived, one suspect was outside of the residence and shots were fired, fatally wounding one officer on the site. The second officer died at the hospital, and the third was seriously injured, Xinhua news agency reported.

The suspect was shot and killed at the spot. The suspect’s brother was also shot and was taken to the hospital.

