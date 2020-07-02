2 corona patients succumb taking J&K toll to 109

Srinagar, July 2 (IANS) Two COVID-19 patients succumbed on Thursday in a hospital in the Srinagar city taking the death toll to 109 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Doctors at the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) said a woman belonging to the Sopore town, admitted in the hospital with community acquired pneumonia, succumbed on Thursday.

“She had tested positive for novel coronavirus”, doctors said, adding that another patient from the Kulgam district also succumbed on Thursday in the hospital.

“He had co-morbidity issues, but had tested positive”, doctors said.

With these two deaths, a total of 109 people, 13 from the Jammu division and 96 from Kashmir division, have died because of the deadly virus in the Union Territory.

The UT now has a total number of 7,695 corona cases out of which 4,856 are cured.

Authorities have extended unlock-1 restrictions till July 3 in the UT after which a decision would be taken on relaxations under unlock-2 as in the rest of the country.

