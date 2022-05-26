The Rajasthan Police have arrested two courier boys for stealing jewellery worth Rs 7.5 crore in Jaipur.

Police recovered 185 jewellery items from them, and were searching for the two other accused, who were on the run, confirmed police officials.

Additional DCP West Richa Tomar said that four courier company employees stole diamonds and jewels from a company on April 24 after taking the courier company manager into confidence.

She said that the local office of the company engaged in dealing with parcels had stated that the diamonds were brought from Delhi, Mumbai and Gujarat and were to be delivered in Jaipur. These diamonds came through the offices of the logistics company. But before they could reach Jaipur, they were stolen.

A case of theft was registered and then started the investigations.

After getting the complaint, a police team was formed to track the accused.

All four accused were identified as Vikas Kumar Gurjar, Hari Om Gurjar, Surendra Kumar Gurjar and Sitaram Gurjar hailing from Sawai Madhopur.

On thorough probe, the police arrested two of them, namely Vikas Gurjar (24) and Hariom Gurjar (25), while two were absconding.

According to the police, Vikas along with other accomplices hatched a conspiracy a month ago to steal jewellery from the parcel coming to the courier company.

Vikas told them that the company in which he works couriers expensive jewellery. On April 23, they got the clue of an expensive courier arriving. This information was given to Vikas by the manager on April 22 night. The accused managed the theft smartly.

Vikas was arrested by police on Wednesday.

