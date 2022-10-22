INDIA

2 criminals arrested after encounter in Delhi

After an exchange of fire, the Delhi Police apprehended two criminals from Northeast Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar area, early Saturday morning.

The accused have been identified as Shakti alias Sonu, 36, a resident of Jawala Nagar and Sachin, 24, a resident of Ashok Nagar.

Shakti has been found involved in 18 criminal cases registered across the city and is also declared “Bad Character” of Mansaro ver police station.

Police said that he was also wanted in a culpable homicide case registered in Jyoti Nagar police station. Sachin is also found previously involved in four criminal cases.

A senior police officer said that the encounter took place at around 2.00 a.m. on Service Road towards Ambedkar College near Loni roundabout in Jyoti Nagar area.

“One criminal received a bullet injury on his leg and he is undergoing treatment at the hospital. One semi-automatic Pistol along with two live rounds, one country made pistol with one live round, two empty cartridges and one bike without number plate were recovered from the spot,” said the officer.

Further details are awaited.

