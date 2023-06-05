INDIA

2 CRPF jawans injured in Chhattisgarh IED blast

NewsWire
0
0

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast on Monday in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, police said.

The police said the attack near the Tekameta hill was planed by a group of Naxals.

The blast occurred at around 10.30 a.m., occurred when a team of the CRPF’s 85th battalion was out on an area-domination operation from Pusnar camp.

The incident spot is located around 400 km from state capital Raipur.

In an official statement, the Chhattisgarh Police said the injured jawans were being airlifted to Raipur after being given primary treatment.

They were taken to the district hospital and will be sent to Raipur for further medical assistance, it added.

Monday’s incident came after 10 District Reserve Guard jawans were killed in an IED blast in April in Dantewada district.

20230605-150204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Eight in fray at Kerala’s crucial Thrikkakra by-election

    Dry humid weather likely in J&K: MeT

    PM hails deployment of Indian women peacekeepers in UN mission

    Yatra aims to counter polarisation; want Rahul to become party president:...