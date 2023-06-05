Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast on Monday in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, police said.

The police said the attack near the Tekameta hill was planed by a group of Naxals.

The blast occurred at around 10.30 a.m., occurred when a team of the CRPF’s 85th battalion was out on an area-domination operation from Pusnar camp.

The incident spot is located around 400 km from state capital Raipur.

In an official statement, the Chhattisgarh Police said the injured jawans were being airlifted to Raipur after being given primary treatment.

They were taken to the district hospital and will be sent to Raipur for further medical assistance, it added.

Monday’s incident came after 10 District Reserve Guard jawans were killed in an IED blast in April in Dantewada district.

20230605-150204