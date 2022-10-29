The Election Commission (EC) would be hosting a two-day international conference on the theme ‘Role, Framework & Capacity of Election Management Bodies’, an official said on Saturday.

The two-day conference is scheduled to be held on October 31 and November 1 in the national capital, the EC said in a statement.

The EC leads the Cohort on Election Integrity — which was established as a follow on to the ‘Summit for Democracy’ held in December, 2021.

It will be inaugurated by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. The concluding session will be chaired by Election Commissioner, Anup Chandra Pandey.

The EC, as the lead for the Cohort on Election Integrity, took a collaborative approach and invited Greece, Mauritius and IFES to be co-leads for the Cohort.

It also invited United Nations Development Programme and International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance.

Nearly 50 participants from 11 election management bodies from 11 countries including Armenia, Mauritius, Nepal, Cabo Verde, Australia, Chile, Federated States of Micronesia, Greece, Philippines, Sao Tome and Principe, and many more countries are expected to be represented by their missions in Delhi.

‘Summit for Democracy’, was an initiative of the US President and hosted in December 2021.

