WORLD

2 dead, 5 injured in German train knife attack

NewsWire
0
0

Two people were killed and five injured in a knife attack on a regional train in northern Germany, officials said.

A man attacked passengers with a knife on a train travelling from Kiel to Hamburg shortly before 3:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday before arriving at Brokstedt station. He was arrested shortly afterwards, a police spokesman was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.

The station was sealed off by the police to allow emergency services to continue their work. Germany’s state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn announced on Twitter that there would be train cancelations between Hamburg, Kiel and Neumuenster.

A spokeswoman for the police in Itzehoe, a city close to Brokstedt, said that further details remained elusive.

20230126-034804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Visas for UK musicians: Anoushka Shankar seeks Jaishankar’s help

    Iran’s economic crucible unsolved as nuke talks stalled

    Taliban urges members to avoid harbouring foreign nationals

    Iran’s presidential candidates hold TV debate on economy