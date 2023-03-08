INDIA

2 dead, 6 injured after Thar driver loses control over vehicle in southwest Delhi

Two people died while six others were injured after the driver of Mahindra Thar lost control of the vehicle in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Vihar area on Wednesday evening.

The deceased were identified as Munna and Sameer.

It is suspected that the driver of the Thar was drunk at the time of incident, sources said.

According to the police, on Wednesday around 7:30 p.m., a police control room call regarding a grievous accident was received at Vasant Vihar police station following which a team rushed to the spot.

“On the spot, a Thar and two other four-wheelers as well as three rehdi (stall cart) were found damaged. On enquiry it was found that the accident has been caused by the driver of the Thar,” said a senior police official.

“In the accident, a total of eight people including children got injured and they were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre. The injured are residents of Shiva Camp Vasant Vihar and Ekta Vihar, RK Puram. Two injured namely Munna and Sameer have succumbed to their injuries during treatment in hospital,” said the official.

The official added that a case is being registered under section 304A of the Indian Penal Code.

