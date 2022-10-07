WORLD

2 dead, 6 injured in Las Vegas stabbing attack

Two people died and six others were injured in a stabbing attack in front of the Wynn Casino in Las Vegas, police said.

According to the police, the attack took place at the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard around noon on Thursday, Xinhua news agency.

Of the six injured persons, three were said to be in critical condition.

A suspect is in custody, the police said, adding that a large kitchen knife was recovered at the scene.

Witnesses told local media that the attack occurred in multiple locations and some of the victims involved may have been “showgirls” who take photos with tourists on the Las Vegas Strip.

Roads in the area were closed as a police investigation is underway.

20221007-095202

