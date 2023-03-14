At least two people were killed and nine others injured after a pick-up truck ploughed into pedestrians in Canada’s Quebec province.

The incident took place in the town of Amqui on Monday afternoon and police were called to the scene at around 3 p.m., reports the BBC.

The driver of the vehicle, a 38-year-old man, was arrested after he turning himself in to police.

Investigators are trying to determine if the incident was a deliberate attack.

According to Canadian media, the two victims are said to be a man in his 70s and another in his 60s, while the injured also included children.

Quebec police spokeswoman Helene St Pierre said all indications were that this was an isolated event.

“There is no more danger in the area and only one suspect,” the BBC quoted her as saying to reporters.

The prime minister of Quebec, Francois Legault, said the incident was “shocking”, while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter that his heart was with the people of Amqui.

“As we learn more about the tragic events that have taken place, I’m keeping everyone affected in my thoughts,” he said.

Monday’s incident comes just a month after a driver rammed a bus into a daycare centre in Quebec, killing two children and injuring several more.

The suspect was charged with first-degree murder.

