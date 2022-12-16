WORLD

2 dead, dozens trapped in Malaysian landslide

At least two people have been killed and dozens are trapped in a landslide that happened in Malaysia’s Selangor state at around 2:00 a.m. local time on Friday, according to the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department.

The landslide occurred at a popular campsite in the area, department head Norazam Khamis was quoted by local media as saying, Xinhua news agency reported.

Firefighters began arriving at the scene at about 3:00 am after receiving a distress call at 2:24 am local time, according to Malaysian national news agency Bernama.

Norazam said 37 people have been rescued, and search and rescue efforts are underway for the remaining people believed to be still trapped in the area, with at least 12 teams searching for survivors.

Earlier, it was estimated that 100 victims were possibly trapped under the rubble.

