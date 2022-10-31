WORLD

2 dead in California Halloween party shooting

NewsWire
0
0

Two people were killed and two others injured during a shooting at a Halloween party in Covina, a city in California, local authorities said, adding the suspect is currently at large.

The injured persons are receiving medical treatment and in unknown condition, Xinhua news agency quoted the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department as saying in a statement on Sunday.

One of the party goers produced a firearm, fired at other revellers and fled the scene, it said.

Deputies responded to the shooting at approximately 12.27 a.m. on Sunday in the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street, where one victim was pronounced deceased at the scene and three others were transported to a local hospital, where one of them was later pronounced deceased.

Investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting is going on.

Covina is located 35 km east of downtown Los Angeles in the San Gabriel Valley.

20221031-091602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US immigration reform bill will cut green card wait for Indians

    Japan’s lower house votes down no-confidence motion against Speaker

    Imran Khan’s chief of staff arrested on sedition charges

    Impression was created that I wanted to make Faiz Hameed the...