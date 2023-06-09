INDIA

2 dead in Delhi road accident

Two people died and two others injured after a car collided with a motorcycle in Delhi’s Dwarka area, a police official said on Friday.

The four were riding on the same bike. While the victims were identified as Foola (30) and Lakhan (37), the two injured were Foola’s husband Maate (32) and their 10-year-old daughter Diksha.

According to the official, the incident was reported to the police in Dwarka North at around 11.30 p.m. on Thursday night.

“The injured victims were transferred to the Indira Gandhi Hospital for medical treatment. Maate and Diksha were referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further care. Unfortunately, Foola and Lakhan succumbed to their injuries during treatment,” said M. Harsha Vardhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

“It was revealed that Lakhan was Maate’s brother-in-law. All four individuals hailed from the Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh and were engaged in labour work in Delhi,” said the DCP.

During investigation, the police recorded a statement from Maate.

“He recounted that he, along with his family, were traveling on the motorcycle from Bharat Vihar towards Sector 17 in Dwarka when the Creta, coming from Sector 13, collided, resulting in the accident,” said the DCP.

A case under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304A (Causing death by negligence), and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Dwarka North police station.

“We have successfully apprehended the accused, identified as Abrar, (24), a resident of Gopal Nagar, Najafgarh,” the official added.

